DAV Coin (DAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $721,794.64

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $721,794.64 and approximately $28.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Varius (VARIUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ERBCoin (ERB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCA Coin (CCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00624163 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

