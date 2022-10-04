Decentraland (MANA) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003461 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $162.54 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,502,427 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485191/decentraland-whitepaper.pdf.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

