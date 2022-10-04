Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $11.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,423. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

