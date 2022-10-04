Deming Xiao Sells 4,305 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $514,031.76.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $17.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.01. 640,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.31 and its 200-day moving average is $436.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

