Depth Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Depth Token has a total market cap of $33,765.00 and $38.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token’s launch date was September 28th, 2021. Depth Token’s total supply is 572,285,453 coins. The official website for Depth Token is depth.fi. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Depth Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Depth allows swap and farm stablecoins in a safe and secure environment with good depth, low slippage, and low transaction fees. Depth has delicately selected multiple yield aggregators for users, providing users long-term extra rewards in a safe condition.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.