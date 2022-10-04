Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €202.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($206.12) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €169.45 ($172.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.05. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12 month high of €175.90 ($179.49). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €169.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €164.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

