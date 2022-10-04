Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target to €28.00

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €23.00 ($23.47) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($33.67) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Evonik Industries stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

