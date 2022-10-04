Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $99.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average is $114.17. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

