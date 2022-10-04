DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $484,011.00

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $484,011.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00189487 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.