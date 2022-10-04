DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Up 8.4%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.11. Approximately 11,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,346,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 8.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -112.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

