Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Raised by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,317 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

