Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 8.6%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $63.73. 9,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,766,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.66.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

