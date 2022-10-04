DNB Markets Upgrades Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.20.
Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 4.0 %
Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.67.
Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- The Institutions Bought CarMax In Q3, Now It’s Cheaper
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
- Here’s What a Strong US Dollar Means for Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.