DNB Markets Upgrades Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 4.0 %

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.56%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

