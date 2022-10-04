Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Up 12.5% in September

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Dollar General by 92.3% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average is $239.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

