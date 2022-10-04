Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Dorman Products stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 126.9% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $567,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 243,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

