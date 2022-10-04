Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 27,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 126,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price target on Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Doubleview Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.13 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

