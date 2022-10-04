Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 340.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 924,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 783,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. 63,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,281. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.58%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

