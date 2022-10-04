Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster Sells 2,000 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 5,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,525. The company has a market cap of $728.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

About Dril-Quip

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.