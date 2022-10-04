Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster Sells 2,000 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE DRQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 5,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,525. The company has a market cap of $728.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.
