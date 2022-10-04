DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 491 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. 314,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,808,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

