DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, reaching $125.08. The company had a trading volume of 168,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.81. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

