DT Investment Partners LLC Has $18.33 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 56,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,121. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

