DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.27. 112,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

