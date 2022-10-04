DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.18. 294,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,078. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.