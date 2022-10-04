DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Stock Up 5.2 %

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

MRO traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. 549,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,532,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

