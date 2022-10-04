Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in September

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $867.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Dundee Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More

