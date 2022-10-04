Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $965,400.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $942,600.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE DUOL traded up $4.73 on Tuesday, reaching $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 359,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 29.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,308,000 after buying an additional 603,323 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 73.5% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

