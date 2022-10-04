Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Update

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. 18,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,010,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648 in the last three months. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $13,896,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $3,284,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.