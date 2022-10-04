Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.4 %

EMN stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.26. 13,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,447. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.