Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.4 %
EMN stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.26. 13,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,447. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
