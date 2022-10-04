Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

