Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Up 14.6% in September

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.67.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

