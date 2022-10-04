Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,657. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

