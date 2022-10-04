EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,994 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.11% of EchoStar worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,609,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 73,466 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,554,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,831,000 after buying an additional 113,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

SATS stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.73.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. Research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

