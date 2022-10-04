Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Reduced by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

