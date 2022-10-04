Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.
Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $19.81.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
