Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

