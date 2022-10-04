Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Short Interest Up 10.2% in September

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Edgio to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Edgio to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Edgio Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of EGIO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,385. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19. Edgio has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $418.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Edgio

Edgio ( NASDAQ:EGIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Edgio had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgio will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

