Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) is Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems accounts for 6.3% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,816,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,279,000 after acquiring an additional 216,487 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,243,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 297.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $4,056,000.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ESLT stock traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $193.15. 19,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.66. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.20 and a 52 week high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.