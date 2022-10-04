Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $837,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65.

On Friday, July 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.8 %

Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average of $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

