Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $237,380.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, August 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.20. 2,039,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

