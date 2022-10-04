Element Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.39 and its 200-day moving average is $245.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

