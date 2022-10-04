Element Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,883,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after buying an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,503,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after buying an additional 209,913 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

