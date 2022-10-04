Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 122,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $321.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.