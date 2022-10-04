Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.65. 39,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,657. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

