Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 24,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

