Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of COP traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.82. 210,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,743. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average is $101.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

