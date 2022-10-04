Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 996,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,887,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

