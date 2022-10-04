Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $307,000 in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 13.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $121.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IPI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

