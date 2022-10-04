Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Option Care Health Stock Up 4.9 %
Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,003,846 shares of company stock valued at $363,231,861 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
Further Reading
