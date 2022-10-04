Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 115,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.