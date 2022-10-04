Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.47 million-$225.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.35 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.29. Endava has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Get Endava alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Endava by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.