Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 140,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,747. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.